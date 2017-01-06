Crime - Sacto 911

January 6, 2017 9:45 PM

Crime Q&A: Was anyone convicted in 1989 slaying of Rio Linda man?

By Cathy Locke

Q: Allan Donald Rigsby was murdered Aug. 29, 1989. The man accused of killing him was Steven Paul Silver. He apparently was released in 1990. Do you have any updates on this case.

Blair, Sacramento

A: No additional arrests have been reported in the shooting death of 24-year-old Donald Allan Rigsby of Rio Linda, whose body was found in a field in the 2400 block of Garden Highway on Aug. 29, 1989.

He had been shot several times and his body left in a clearing near the Sacramento River, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee.

Steven Paul Silver, one of Rigsby’s roommates, was arrested in January 1990 and charged with murder in Rigsby’s death. Sheriff’s officials said at the time that Silver had been arrested in Crater Lake, Ore., on unrelated charges and had a shotgun with him that was linked to the Rigsby homicide.

Silver entered a not-guilty plea in the case, and the charges against him were dismissed in September 1990, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.

