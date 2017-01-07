Major crash shuts down multiple lanes on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove

A major crash shut down multiple lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near the Elk Grove Boulevard off ramp Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident information page.
The crash was reported to the CHP at 10:03 a.m., with initial reports of all lanes stopped. Southbound traffic was diverted off at Laguna Boulevard, roughly a mile north of the Elk Grove Boulevard exit. Firefighters and Elk Grove Police Department officers also responded to the crash.
One lane was reopened by 10:30 a.m. All lanes were cleared by 10:45 a.m, according to the incident information page.
Check back for updates.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments