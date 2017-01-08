Elk Grove police identify suspects in Jamba Juice robbery that injured police dog

Elk Grove police have identified the suspects who allegedly led officers on a chase Saturday night after reportedly robbing a Jamba Juice, authorities said.
Officers were called out to the Jamba Juice in the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard about 8:36 p.m. Saturday after two men had allegedly robbed the business. During a search of the area, an Elk Grove police officer found suspects Luther Foster, 45, of Sacramento and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile boy fleeing on Dunisch Road toward a parked vehicle that was occupied by a female driver, Shantel Williams, 41, of Elk Grove.
When the officer deployed his K-9 partner, the two males returned fire, striking the dog twice, according to Officer Christopher Trimm, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department. The police dog is expected to survive.
“Casings found indicated both handguns were fired,” Trimm said.
The police officer then fired his weapon, striking both suspects, according to Trimm. The suspects fled in different directions and were taken into custody without incident. They both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were cleared for detention.
Foster is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail. He faces three felony charges: attempted murder, causing serious injury to a peace officer’s dog and robbery. No information on the juvenile was released due to his age.
The third suspect, Williams, was allegedly driving the getaway vehicle. She was not armed, according to Trimm. She was booked into jail on one count of felony robbery, with bail set at $50,000.
Trimm declined to disclose the relationship between the three suspects.
The Elk Grove police officer who fired the shots was not injured. The officer, whose name was withheld, has been placed on paid administrative leave.
