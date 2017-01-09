Crime Q&A: What’s latest in case of nephew accused of killing Sacramento producer, activist?

Q: How can I get more information on last month’s killing of a 57-year-old black male, allegedly by his nephew, age 24? The dead man was known on Facebook in Sacramento as Joe Black. He was connected to black community projects in Oak Park, and just had a book signing last year on his time as a producer and human rights activist.
Rhonda, Sacramento
A: Michael Dailey, also known as Joe Black, was fatally shot Nov. 26 in Sacramento’s Greenhaven neighborhood.
His body was found about 12:30 p.m. at Florin Road and Gloria Drive, across the street from John F. Kennedy High School, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee. His nephew, 24-year-old Myron Dailey, surrendered to officers after witnesses told police that the gunman had run into a nearby apartment complex.
Myron Dailey remains in Sacramento County Jail, charged with murder. His next court date, for a settlement conference, is Feb. 8, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.
No motive for the shooting has been disclosed. Police initially reported that the two men had apparently been in an argument before the shooting.
Michael Dailey is the author of “Truth Matters: A Love Revolution,” a book in which he transcribed poetic raps he did in a recording studio with philosopher and author Cornel West.
