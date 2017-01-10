Backpage.com execs: ‘pimps,’ or victims of government censorship?

0:45 Cat surrounded by rising water at flooded Discovery Park Pause

1:07 Mike Lyon defense attorney questions whether investigators violated his privacy rights.

0:38 Man caught pouring sugar on himself at closed Sacramento restaurant

0:35 Wrecked Folsom light rail crossing could take two months to fix, upending commutes

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

1:36 Too dangerous to ignore: 2016's worst red-light runners

0:26 Sacramento River rages during rain storm

0:35 Portion of Raley Boulevard in Sacramento flooded