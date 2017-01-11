Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

Dazion Jerome Flenaugh, 40, was allegedly armed with knives when he was shot seven times by three Sacramento police officers after a chaotic pursuit, according to police statements and review of video by The Sacramento Bee. Video released to The Bee through a Public Records Act request shows what happened before and after Flenaugh was shot by officers. (Warning: video contains explicit language)
Sacramento Police Department Video produced by Sue Morrow

Fires

Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were dispatched overnight to an abandoned apartment building to extinguish fire that charred the exterior of the structure. Fire officials said cause of the fire in the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is under investigation. The circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious.

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

Thanks to an assist from a fire-resistant door protecting the living quarters of a Rocklin home, firefighters were able to confine a blazing fire to the garage. Here are the Rocklin Fire Department firefighters responding at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Springfield subdivision after finding flames devouring a garage attached to a home. Two vehicles in the driveway were also burning.

