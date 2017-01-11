Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

Dazion Jerome Flenaugh, 40, was allegedly armed with knives when he was shot seven times by three Sacramento police officers after a chaotic pursuit, according to police statements and review of video by The Sacramento Bee. Video released to The Bee through a Public Records Act request shows what happened before and after Flenaugh was shot by officers. (Warning: video contains explicit language)