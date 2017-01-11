Crime - Sacto 911

January 11, 2017 7:57 AM

Light-rail train-tow truck crash in Rancho Cordova sends one to hospital

By Nashelly Chavez

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported a collision between a Regional Transit light-rail train and a tow truck early Wednesday in Rancho Cordova.

The crash happened at Folsom Boulevard and Mercantile Drive just after 5:30 a.m., according to Michelle Eidam, a Metro Fire spokeswoman.

Devra Selenis, a Regional Transit spokeswoman, said the tow truck was eastbound on Folsom Boulevard when it lost control. The car hit a telephone pole and then swerved, hitting the lead car of the inbound train.

“When they lost control, they hit the front of the train where the doors are,” Selenis said.

The tow truck driver was sent to the hospital, but no passengers were injured. The train door was damaged.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

