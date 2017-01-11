Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

Dazion Flenaugh, a mentally ill man, was placed in the back of a police cruiser after an Sacramento Police Department officer offered to give him a ride home. Flenaugh gets agitated before running off after the officer opens the door. He was shot dead by officers about 20 minutes later after running through the south Sacramento neighborhood, grabbing sharp objects and trying to enter homes. The Sacramento Police Department blurred faces before releasing the video to The Bee. (Warning: video contains explicit language.)
Sacramento Police Department

Fires

Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were dispatched overnight to an abandoned apartment building to extinguish fire that charred the exterior of the structure. Fire officials said cause of the fire in the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is under investigation. The circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious.

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

Thanks to an assist from a fire-resistant door protecting the living quarters of a Rocklin home, firefighters were able to confine a blazing fire to the garage. Here are the Rocklin Fire Department firefighters responding at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Springfield subdivision after finding flames devouring a garage attached to a home. Two vehicles in the driveway were also burning.

Editor's Choice Videos