Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

Dazion Flenaugh, a mentally ill man, was placed in the back of a police cruiser after an Sacramento Police Department officer offered to give him a ride home. Flenaugh gets agitated before running off after the officer opens the door. He was shot dead by officers about 20 minutes later after running through the south Sacramento neighborhood, grabbing sharp objects and trying to enter homes. The Sacramento Police Department blurred faces before releasing the video to The Bee. (Warning: video contains explicit language.)