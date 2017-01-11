Collision blocks lane between Highway 99, eastbound Highway 50

The Sacramento Fire Department reported a vehicle collision on northbound Highway 99 onto Highway 50 connector during Wednesday morning’s commute.
The collision involved two vehicles and blocked one of the two lanes of the connector between the two roadways, said Chris Harvey, a department spokesman.
“It’s just a dangerous locations because of that curve,” Harvey said.
He said he did not know what type of vehicles were involved and that crews were still making access to the site of the collision about 9:35 a.m. The fire department was alerted of the collision by a private ambulance company, he said.
A department tweet warned drivers to use caution while traveling in the area.
