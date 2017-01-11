Crime - Sacto 911

January 11, 2017 1:13 PM

Senior citizen raped by ex-Sacramento cop gets $1.35 million

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

The septuagenarian stroke victim raped at her apartment over a three-year span by a Sacramento Police beat cop will receive $1.35 million from the City of Sacramento and the apartment complex where she lived in a settlement announced by her attorneys Wednesday.

Disgraced former Sacramento Police Officer Gary Dale Baker was sentenced to 62 years to life in state prison in November 2015 for the attacks against the unnamed woman who was in her 70s and recovering from a stroke that left her unable to speak.

Under the terms of the settlement, the city will pay $675,000 and Sacramento Manor, the south Sacramentosenior apartment complex where the woman lived will pay $675,000, said the woman’s attorney, Eric Ratinoff. The city approved the settlement

“From the first time she was assaulted, she fought like crazy to be heard,” Ratinoff said. “Whether it was her apartment complex or Sacramento Police Department, there were people who doubted her.”

At Baker’s criminal trial, family members related how the woman identified as Jane Doe in documents, was in tears as she emphatically described alleged attacks in November 2010 and again in September and December 2012. The first revelation came Thanksgiving 2010. She suffered a severe stroke the previous year at age 74.

Baker was a 22-year veteran patrolling south Sacramento before he was dismissed from the force, then arrested in December 2012 on suspicion of sexually attacking the woman at her Florin Road-area apartment complex.

Doe and family members filed their civil suit against Baker, the city and Sacramento Manor in 2013.

Former cop convicted of rape is taken into custody

Gary Dale Baker is taken into custody after he was found guilty of raping an elderly woman at her south Sacramento apartment in 2010 and 2012. The jury found the former Sacramento police officer guilty on nine of 10 counts in Sacramento Superior Court.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
 

 

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos