Senior citizen raped by ex-Sacramento cop gets $1.35 million

The septuagenarian stroke victim raped at her apartment over a three-year span by a Sacramento Police beat cop will receive $1.35 million from the City of Sacramento and the apartment complex where she lived in a settlement announced by her attorneys Wednesday.
Disgraced former Sacramento Police Officer Gary Dale Baker was sentenced to 62 years to life in state prison in November 2015 for the attacks against the unnamed woman who was in her 70s and recovering from a stroke that left her unable to speak.
Under the terms of the settlement, the city will pay $675,000 and Sacramento Manor, the south Sacramentosenior apartment complex where the woman lived will pay $675,000, said the woman’s attorney, Eric Ratinoff. The city approved the settlement
“From the first time she was assaulted, she fought like crazy to be heard,” Ratinoff said. “Whether it was her apartment complex or Sacramento Police Department, there were people who doubted her.”
At Baker’s criminal trial, family members related how the woman identified as Jane Doe in documents, was in tears as she emphatically described alleged attacks in November 2010 and again in September and December 2012. The first revelation came Thanksgiving 2010. She suffered a severe stroke the previous year at age 74.
Baker was a 22-year veteran patrolling south Sacramento before he was dismissed from the force, then arrested in December 2012 on suspicion of sexually attacking the woman at her Florin Road-area apartment complex.
Doe and family members filed their civil suit against Baker, the city and Sacramento Manor in 2013.
