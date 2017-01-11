Crime - Sacto 911

January 11, 2017 5:32 PM

After ‘huddling up’ with doctors, Placer County sheriff announces retirement

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner announced Wednesday that he will retire next month after 22 years in the post.

In a video posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Bonner, 65, cited health reasons for his decision to leave office effective Feb. 24.

“My doctors and I have huddled up and they say, ‘You know what, son? You need to get rid of a little bit of stress in life to be healthier,’ ” Bonner said in the video.

He said his health issues are not life-threatening, but he believed it was time to enter a new phase of life.

“I feel real fortunate to leave at a time when this organization is at its peak performance,” he said in the video.

Bonner has served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for 43 years. He was the undersheriff before being elected in June 1994 to succeed retiring Sheriff Don Nunes.

Bonner was raised in Loomis. In announcing his retirement, the sheriff said he and his family plan to remain in Placer County.

The Sheriff’s Office in a news release said it is customary for the county Board of Supervisors to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Bonner’s term.

 

Placer County sheriff announces his retirement

Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner announces his retirement effective February 24, 2017. Sheriff Bonner has served with the Placer County Sheriff's Office for 43 years, 22 of those as sheriff. The Placer County Board of Supervisors would appoint his replacem

Placer County Sheriff's Office
 

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Placer County sheriff announces his retirement

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos