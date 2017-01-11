After ‘huddling up’ with doctors, Placer County sheriff announces retirement

Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner announced Wednesday that he will retire next month after 22 years in the post.
In a video posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Bonner, 65, cited health reasons for his decision to leave office effective Feb. 24.
“My doctors and I have huddled up and they say, ‘You know what, son? You need to get rid of a little bit of stress in life to be healthier,’ ” Bonner said in the video.
He said his health issues are not life-threatening, but he believed it was time to enter a new phase of life.
“I feel real fortunate to leave at a time when this organization is at its peak performance,” he said in the video.
Bonner has served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for 43 years. He was the undersheriff before being elected in June 1994 to succeed retiring Sheriff Don Nunes.
Bonner was raised in Loomis. In announcing his retirement, the sheriff said he and his family plan to remain in Placer County.
The Sheriff’s Office in a news release said it is customary for the county Board of Supervisors to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Bonner’s term.
