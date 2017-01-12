Big rig crash in downtown Sacramento snarls morning commute

A big rig crash early Thursday morning has snarled traffic in downtown Sacramento.
The big rig crashed about 5 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at the J Street off ramp. The California Highway Patrol traffic website said that it may take until 9 a.m. to clear the debris and crushed cab of the big rig.
The crash is blocking the right two lanes of the freeway and the J Street offramp. The two left lanes are open.
Diesel fuel is also spilled on the pavement.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
