Crime - Sacto 911

January 12, 2017 6:33 AM

Big rig crash in downtown Sacramento snarls morning commute

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A big rig crash early Thursday morning has snarled traffic in downtown Sacramento.

BOOKMARK: Current Sacramento trafffic conditions

The big rig crashed about 5 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at the J Street off ramp. The California Highway Patrol traffic website said that it may take until 9 a.m. to clear the debris and crushed cab of the big rig.

The crash is blocking the right two lanes of the freeway and the J Street offramp. The two left lanes are open.

Diesel fuel is also spilled on the pavement.

What to do if your car hydroplanes

To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. When driving in wet conditions, cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing ve

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Police officer: 'If you see him, just hit him with a baseball bat a couple times'

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos