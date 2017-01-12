Reward offered in Roseville shooting that injured teen

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to identification of the person or people involved in the Jan. 3 shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Roseville.
The teenager was shot in the shoulder about 2 a.m. in the area of Hallissy Drive and Washington Boulevard, according to a Roseville Police Department news release. The youth went to a nearby house, and police were called about 15 minutes after the shooting.
Officers checked the area where the shooting was believed to have occurred, but they were unable to locate any witnesses.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, the news release said.
Detectives have interviewed several potential witnesses but have not been able to determine what happened. Police said they think the shooting resulted from a disagreement among people who knew each other.
Roseville Crime Stoppers is offering the $1,000 reward in the hope someone will help identify the shooter.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
