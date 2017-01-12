Crime - Sacto 911

January 12, 2017 8:42 PM

Woman killed by falling trees on Hwy 89 near Squaw Valley, vehicles damaged

By Cathy Locke

A Tahoe City woman died Thursday evening when trees fell on three vehicles caught in slow traffic on Highway 89 near Squaw Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Peter Mann, a CHP spokesman, said the incident occurred about 6:22 p.m. during a period of heavy traffic on Highway 89 near the Squaw Valley intersection. For some reason, he said, a tree on the side of the roadway fell, first striking a Cadillac Escalade and then a Subaru.

The people in the Escalade were able to get out of vehicle and were not injured, but a 43-year-old woman in the Subaru was killed.

A second tree then fell on a Tesla. The driver of the Tesla had gotten out of the vehicle to aid people involved in the first incident. Mann said neither the Tesla driver nor the occupants of that vehicle were injured.

Mann said officials had not been determined what caused the trees to fall. Another tree had fallen in that area Wednesday, he said.

The California Department of Transportation tweeted that Highway 89 was blocked due to the incident but that it had re-opened about 8:40 p.m.

