FBI accepting applications for spring Teen Academy

High school juniors interested in spending a day learning about the Federal Bureau of Investigation are invited to apply for the spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy.
The academy is open to students in public, private or home schools in the 34 counties served by the FBI’s Sacramento field office. Application’s can be downloaded from the office’s website, https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento. Students need not be interested in a law enforcement career to participate.
The academy will be held April 7 at the FBI Sacramento field office headquarters in Roseville. The program is offered free of charge, but families are responsible for travel to and from the class.
Students selected for the academy will take part in activities and discussions about the FBI’s role and current topics relating to FBI investigations, according to a bureau news release.
Topics may include cyber safety, terrorism, active shooter situations, and color-of-law and civil rights investigations. Students also may participate in simulated evidence response team and bomb tech scenarios, as well as discussions about communicating safely online.
