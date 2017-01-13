Crime - Sacto 911

January 13, 2017 7:28 AM

Motorist rescued from flooded Twin Cities Road

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Firefighters came to the aid of a motorist who drove into high water in the fog Friday morning near the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center on Twin Cities Road.

Rio Cosumnes firefighters with a boat responded to Twin Cities Road between Franklin Boulevard and Bruceville Road about 6:30 a.m.

Twin Cities Road flooded on Thursday at the location from heavy rainfall.

“A driver who in the dark and fog did not recognize that the road was flooded until too late became stranded,” said Tracey Hansen, Cosumnes fire chief.

The driver was not injured. A boat has been brought to the scene to get the man to dry ground about 7:30 a.m.

“We can go in there and bring him to dry land,” Hansen said. “The important safety message here is slow down. It is dark and pretty darn foggy. If you come to a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.”

Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

This is drone footage of California Department of Water Resources staff opening additional gates on the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. This week marked the first time in a decade that the weir gates were opened after heavy storms moved throu

Cal OES media@caloes.ca.gov
 

 

Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

Fog is in the forecast. Here's why it returns to the Central Valley every winter, and some safety tips for drivers.

Sharon Okada sokada@sacbee.com
 

 

