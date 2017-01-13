Motorist rescued from flooded Twin Cities Road

Firefighters came to the aid of a motorist who drove into high water in the fog Friday morning near the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center on Twin Cities Road.
Rio Cosumnes firefighters with a boat responded to Twin Cities Road between Franklin Boulevard and Bruceville Road about 6:30 a.m.
Twin Cities Road flooded on Thursday at the location from heavy rainfall.
“A driver who in the dark and fog did not recognize that the road was flooded until too late became stranded,” said Tracey Hansen, Cosumnes fire chief.
The driver was not injured. A boat has been brought to the scene to get the man to dry ground about 7:30 a.m.
“We can go in there and bring him to dry land,” Hansen said. “The important safety message here is slow down. It is dark and pretty darn foggy. If you come to a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.”
