January 13, 2017 3:10 PM

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova

By Cathy Locke

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting involving a deputy in the 2600 block of Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova in which a suspect was injured.

The shooting occurred at 2:30 p.m. during an attempt to apprehend a felony suspect, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. A sheriff’s spokesman reported that the deputy was not injured, but the suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect’s condition was not known.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

