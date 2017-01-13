Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting involving a deputy in the 2600 block of Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova in which a suspect was injured.
The shooting occurred at 2:30 p.m. during an attempt to apprehend a felony suspect, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. A sheriff’s spokesman reported that the deputy was not injured, but the suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect’s condition was not known.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
