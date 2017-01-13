Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

In dashcam video released late Tuesday by the Sacramento Police Department, two officers search for Dazion Flenaugh after he ran off from them and through backyards in south Sacramento. At one point, an officer tells a bystander that Flenaugh is "some nut, tweak, just freaking out" before suggesting that hitting Flenaugh with a bat could "mellow him out." Flenaugh swung a pickax at one resident's door. He was shot dead by police about 17 minutes after this video; police said he had two knives in his hand.