Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

A 29-year-old man wanted on felony warrants was shot by a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy after allegedly pointing a gun at the deputy in Rancho Cordova.
Cathy Locke The Sacramento Bee

Fire damages Sacramento home

No one was injured in house fire early Wednesday on Bell Avenue at Standrich Street, north of Interstate 80 and west of the Robla area. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Sacramento Fire Department reports.

Police officer: 'If you see him, just hit him with a baseball bat a couple times'

In dashcam video released late Tuesday by the Sacramento Police Department, two officers search for Dazion Flenaugh after he ran off from them and through backyards in south Sacramento. At one point, an officer tells a bystander that Flenaugh is "some nut, tweak, just freaking out" before suggesting that hitting Flenaugh with a bat could "mellow him out." Flenaugh swung a pickax at one resident's door. He was shot dead by police about 17 minutes after this video; police said he had two knives in his hand.

Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

Dazion Flenaugh, a mentally ill man, was placed in the back of a police cruiser after an Sacramento Police Department officer offered to give him a ride home. Flenaugh gets agitated before running off after the officer opens the door. He was shot dead by officers about 20 minutes later after running through the south Sacramento neighborhood, grabbing sharp objects and trying to enter homes. The Sacramento Police Department blurred faces before releasing the video to The Bee. (Warning: video contains explicit language.)

Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were dispatched overnight to an abandoned apartment building to extinguish fire that charred the exterior of the structure. Fire officials said cause of the fire in the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is under investigation. The circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious.

