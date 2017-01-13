Crime - Sacto 911

January 13, 2017 9:50 PM

New police chief assumes post in Lincoln

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Doug Lee, a former chief deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, was sworn in Thursday as the city of Lincoln's new police chief.

Lee was chosen following a lengthy recruitment process that began in July. He was selected from four finalists, who participated in a December public “meet and greet” event, according to a city news release.

Lee is a 31-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, where he rose to the rank of chief deputy. In that position, he was responsible for patrol, detectives, homeland security and other units. He most recently served as chief deputy with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, where he was commander of the State Threat Assessment Center.

Lee has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento, and a master’s degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School, according to the news release.

The city’s former police chief, Rex Marks, left the post July 1. Timothy Harrigan, retired San Marino police chief, served as interim chief.

A ceremonial swearing in for Lee will be conducted at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos