New police chief assumes post in Lincoln

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it Pause

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

2:41 Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

3:17 FBI video details when East Area Rapist terrorized Sacramento area

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson