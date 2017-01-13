New police chief assumes post in Lincoln

Doug Lee, a former chief deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, was sworn in Thursday as the city of Lincoln's new police chief.
Lee was chosen following a lengthy recruitment process that began in July. He was selected from four finalists, who participated in a December public “meet and greet” event, according to a city news release.
Lee is a 31-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, where he rose to the rank of chief deputy. In that position, he was responsible for patrol, detectives, homeland security and other units. He most recently served as chief deputy with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, where he was commander of the State Threat Assessment Center.
Lee has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento, and a master’s degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School, according to the news release.
The city’s former police chief, Rex Marks, left the post July 1. Timothy Harrigan, retired San Marino police chief, served as interim chief.
A ceremonial swearing in for Lee will be conducted at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments