Police investigate possible homicide in southeast Sacramento

Sacraemento police are investigating a possible homicide at a home in the 5600 block of Wallace Avenue, in southeast Sacramento near Fruitridge Road and Power Inn Road.
A call for service came in at 2:20 p.m, and officers responded 10 minutes later, said Linda Matthew, police spokeswoman. They found a male victim in the house suffering from upper body trauma, she said.
Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
“At this time it appears there was a physical altercation between a suspect and victim, and it appears they were known to each other,” Matthew said.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses and those involved in the incident, she said.
Police had not taken anyone into custody by about 8 p.m. but they also weren’t looking for anyone in addition to those already being interviewed, she said.
“We don't feel like we have anyone outstanding,” Matthew said. “We believe all of the people involved in the altercation are being talked to by detectives right now.”
The coroner will release the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.
