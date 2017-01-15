Crime - Sacto 911

January 15, 2017 12:21 PM

Victim identified in southeast Sacramento homicide

By Jim Miller

Authorities have identified the Sacramento man killed Saturday in southeast Sacramento as Travis Gigoux, 36.

Sacramento police responded to the 5600 block of Wallace Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. A male victim with upper body trauma was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared there had been a physical altercation between the victim and an assailant, whom the victim may have known.

“This investigation remains active and no arrests have been made. Detectives have not yet established a specific motive for the assault, but believe this is an isolated incident,” the department said in a press release Sunday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the dead man Sunday as Gigoux. The agency has not classified the cause of death.

The police ask anyone with information about this homicide to call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357) or file an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

 
Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

