Inmate found hanged in Sacramento jail cell is identified

A 34-year-old inmate who was found dead in his cell earlier this month at Sacramento County jail has been identified.
The Sacramento County Coroner said the prisoner was Jonathan Carroll, 34, of Sacramento.
A sheriff’s deputy conducting an hourly check of inmates at 4:15 a.m. Jan. 6 noticed Carroll in his cell. It appeared that Carroll fashioned a piece of his blanket into a ligature, which he placed around his neck, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department news release.
Deputies immediately entered the cell to remove the ligature. Deputies and jail medical staff tried to revive Carroll but were unsuccessful.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Carroll was booked into jail Dec. 23, 2015, on suspicion of sexual assault, including rape.
