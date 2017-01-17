San Jose woman ejected during Sacramento freeway crash dies from injuries

2:31 North Sacramento's MLK March stays in the neighborhood Pause

1:11 Black lives matter activists stage MLK protest

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

0:45 Cat surrounded by rising water at flooded Discovery Park

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:52 Hearing in Rocklin homicide delayed over question of media access

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann