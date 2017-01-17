San Jose woman ejected during Sacramento freeway crash dies from injuries

A woman killed when she was thrown from a car in which she was riding on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Saturday has been identified by the Coroner’s Office.
Harshada Humbarwadi, 25, of San Jose died from injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 11:55 p.m. on southbound I-5 approaching the Richards Boulevard offramp.
A passenger in the front seat reached over and accidentally bumped the driver’s arm, according to the California Highway Patrol. That disruption caused the steering wheel to turn to the right.
The car left the roadway and turned over more than once, injuring the four people in the car.
Humbarwadi, who was riding in the back seat, was ejected, along with another person. She experienced difficulty breathing, prompting a CHP officer to render aid before being relieved by fire department medical personnel.
She died at the hospital not long after the crash, according to the CHP.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments