Crime - Sacto 911

January 17, 2017 9:36 AM

San Jose woman ejected during Sacramento freeway crash dies from injuries

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A woman killed when she was thrown from a car in which she was riding on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Saturday has been identified by the Coroner’s Office.

Harshada Humbarwadi, 25, of San Jose died from injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 11:55 p.m. on southbound I-5 approaching the Richards Boulevard offramp.

A passenger in the front seat reached over and accidentally bumped the driver’s arm, according to the California Highway Patrol. That disruption caused the steering wheel to turn to the right.

The car left the roadway and turned over more than once, injuring the four people in the car.

Humbarwadi, who was riding in the back seat, was ejected, along with another person. She experienced difficulty breathing, prompting a CHP officer to render aid before being relieved by fire department medical personnel.

She died at the hospital not long after the crash, according to the CHP.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos