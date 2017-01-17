Suspect injures Grass Valley officer, tries to take his gun, police say

2:31 North Sacramento's MLK March stays in the neighborhood Pause

1:11 Black lives matter activists stage MLK protest

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

1:07 Police cameras will keep watch on downtown near new Sacramento arena

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

2:10 Police officer: 'If you see him, just hit him with a baseball bat a couple times'