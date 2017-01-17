Suspect injures Grass Valley officer, tries to take his gun, police say

A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly elbowed a Grass Valley Police Department officer in the nose and attempted to take his gun, according to a department news release.
The arrest happened after Grass Valley officers responded to a call of a man who was acting erratically on the East McKnight Way overpass, near La Barr Meadows Road in Grass Valley. Officers were told he was trying to flag down cars as he walked in and out of traffic.
The man was identified as Rogelio Anguiano-Estrada, who police said was possibly under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest. Anguiano-Estrada initially tried to run from officers when they first found him and later attempted to hit an officer when police confronted him, the news release said.
A California Highway Patrol officer who also responded to the call deployed a Taser but the tool was not effective against Anguiano-Estrada, police said.
An altercation between a Grass Valley police officer and Anguiano- Estrada ensued. The officer was elbowed in the nose while he protected his gun, “which was being grabbed and pulled on by the suspect,” according to the news release. A magazine for the officer’s gun also dislodged from a pouch.
Anguiano-Estrada allegedly tried to assault multiple officers who responded to the scene, police said. A Grass Valley Police officer used a baton during the alteration, which was also ineffective. Anguiano-Estrada, was eventually taken into custody by multiple officers and was checked for injuries before he was booked into jail Tuesday.
He faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest, two counts of battery on a peace officer and attempting to remove a firearm from a peace officer.
The Grass Valley police officer involved in the altercation was also treated for injuries and released from the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The police department said it would investigate the incident to ensure the police followed use-of-force state laws and policies. Gregory Tassone, a spokesperson for the Grass Valley CHP, said the department would conduct an additional review of the CHP officer who deployed their Taser.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
