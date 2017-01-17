Wheatland man killed in Highway 65 multi-vehicle crash

A Wheatland man was killed in a Monday night crash involving a pickup, a big rig and other vehicles on Highway 65 in Placer County.
The California Highway Patrol reported that about 8 p.m. on northbound Highway 65 near Blue Oaks Boulevard a big rig was rear-ended by a car. The car became stopped in a lane.
The stopped car led to a series of crashes of several vehicles. One of those cars carried Robert Thomas Wilson, 18, of Wheatland.
The car in which Wilson was a backseat passenger was hit twice, one of the crashes occurring with great force into the rear of the vehicle. Wilson died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The CHP said that injuries were suffered by drivers and passengers in nearly every vehicle involved.
