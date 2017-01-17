Crime - Sacto 911

January 17, 2017 2:13 PM

Sac Bee lawyer goes to court to stop effort to close accused cop killer hearing

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Sam Stanton

sstanton@sacbee.com

With the lawyers for accused cop killer Luis Bracamontes once again trying to close a court hearing in the case from public view, an attorney for The Sacramento Bee filed a motion Tuesday to block closure of the Friday afternoon hearing.

Public defenders Norm Dawson and Jeffrey Barbour filed a motion last Friday seeking to close the hearing, at which Bracamontes is expected to ask permission to fire his lawyers and represent himself in the death penalty case.

Their motion, which follows two other attempts to close routine hearings from the public and the media, seeks to bar the public, reporters and even prosecutors from Friday’s hearing into what they described as “Bracamontes’ anticipated request” to face trial acting as his own attorney.

“This information should not be discussed in the presence of the prosecution,” they wrote. “Nor should it be discussed in front of others, including the media.”

Sacramento Bee attorney Steve Burns disagreed, filing a motion with Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White noting that such hearings – known as “Faretta hearings” – “typically are not closed to the public but are on-the-record hearings in open court.”

“The Bee is aware of no case suggesting a Faretta hearing should be closed to the public,” Burns wrote.

White rejected earlier attempts to close hearings in the case.

Bracamontes, accused of the October 2014 slayings of Sacramento Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer Deputy Michael Davis Jr., has a history of bizarre outbursts and actions in court hearings, and his lawyers have alternately suggested he is not mentally fit to face trial and that he cannot receive a fair trial because of publicity over the case. They are expected to seek a change of venue.

Burns argued that the public defenders are “seeking to shroud in secrecy” a hearing that should be open, and that they have presented no evidence that the hearing should be closed.

“In a county of well over one million people, defendant will get a fair trial without the drastic step of closure,” Burns wrote.

Bracamontes, a Mexican citizen who was in this country illegally at the time of the slayings, is accused of a daylong crime spree with his wife that left the deputies dead.

He faces the death penalty if convicted; his wife, Janelle Monroy, faces life in prison.

Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos