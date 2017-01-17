Truckloads of stolen property found in Butte County, Sacramento man arrested

A Sacramento man was arrested and four truckloads of stolen property believed to be linked to burglaries in Butte and Sacramento counties were recovered Monday by Butte County sheriff's deputies investigating a Jan. 11 commercial burglary.
Jason Fowles, 40, was arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including violation of probation, burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft, according to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office news release. He is being held in Butte County Jail in lieu of $207,000 bail.
Butte County sheriff’s deputies and detectives were investigating a Jan. 11 burglary at Bamford Parts and Equipment, 4288 Highway 70, in Oroville in which property worth more than $15,000 was stolen from the business. Deputies on Monday were dispatched to the 6600 block of Pentz Road in Paradise after a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the burglary was seen in the area, the news release said.
When deputies arrived, they contacted Fowles, who was on felony probation for grand theft. Deputies searched the property at the Pentz Road address and located stolen items, including items taken in the Bamford Parts and Equipment burglary. Among the items found at the site were three stolen firearms, according to the news release.
The Sheriff’s Office said detectives are working to identify the owners of the stolen property, and additional searches are planned in connection with burglaries thought to be linked to Fowles.
