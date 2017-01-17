Crime - Sacto 911

January 17, 2017 8:16 PM

CHP identifies drivers killed in Nevada County crash

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Two men killed in a collision on Highway 49 in Nevada County on Thursday have been identified by the California Highway Patrol as 51-year-old Michael J. Fitzpatrick of Nevada City and 70-year-old William A. Tonis of San Ramon.

The crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. south of Grass Valley. Fitzpatrick was driving a 2005 Honda CRV south on Highway 49 at Pingree Road, traveling about 55 mph, according to a CHP news release. Tonis was heading north in a 2004 Jeep Cherokee in the northbound fast lane, approaching Fitzpatrick, when for some reason Fitzpatrick allowed his vehicle to cross the double yellow lines into left northbound lane.

The left front of Fitzpatrick’s vehicle struck the left front of the Jeep, according to the CHP. Both drivers suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

