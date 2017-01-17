Crime Q&A: What happened to Rocklin boy accused of killing sister?

Q: What happened to the little boy accused of killing his sister a few months back? Their dad was an attorney.
Clarissa, Sacramento
A: A 14-year-old boy accused of killing his younger sister at the family’s Rocklin home July 19 is being held in the juvenile detention facility in El Dorado County, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee.
Ashley Wood, 13, died as a result of blunt force trauma, police said. The girl was found by her mother in a bedroom of the residence, and her brother was located in a field about a mile away. The boy has not been named because he is a juvenile. It has not been determined whether he will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.
The children’s father, Jeff Wood, was a senior prosecutor in the Placer County District Attorney’s Office at the time of the killing. For that reason, the District Attorney’s Office said it could not handle the case, citing a conflict of interest.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge James Arguelles has been assigned the case, which is being prosecuted by attorneys from the state attorney general’s office.
The Bee reported that the boy made a brief appearance in Sacramento Superior Court in December. The hearing was postponed until Jan. 27 after a new attorney was appointed to represent the youth.
