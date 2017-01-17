Crime - Sacto 911

January 17, 2017

Man sought in Arizona killing may be in the Sacramento area

By Cathy Locke

Sacramento police released information and a photos of a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Tempe, Ariz., who may be in the Sacramento area.

Caleb Bartels is being sought in the death of Ryne Zahner in Tempe on Sunday, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said they think Bartels might have traveled to Sacramento, Reno or Beaverton, Ore.

He may be armed and dangerous, police said.

Bartels is 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. He drives a 2007 silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Arizona license plate BSK8972.

Anyone with information is asked to call call the Tempe Police Department, at 480-350-8311, or submit a tip online, at www.Tempe.gov/police. Sightings of Bartels also can be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Editor's Choice Videos