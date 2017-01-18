Crime - Sacto 911

January 18, 2017 6:59 AM

Police seek woman in serial gropings of male and females at Vacaville Walmart

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Vacaville police need help to find a woman they say has been groping the groins of both sexes at a Walmart.

Police said that on Sunday about 11:30 a.m. the woman in her 40s grabbed the groin of a female clerk at the Walmart, 1501 Helen Power Drive, before exiting the store.

Then, on Monday, the same woman entered the Walmart around 10:30 a.m. and grabbed the groin of another female clerk. After she left the store, the woman grabbed the groin of a man in the parking lot.

Police want to speak with the man. He only reported the sexual assault to store employees.

The woman is described as about 45 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. She had brown hair and brown eyes.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos