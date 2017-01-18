Police seek woman in serial gropings of male and females at Vacaville Walmart

2:41 Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language) Pause

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

0:44 Meet the world's eight richest people

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

2:35 Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change