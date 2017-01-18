Police seek woman in serial gropings of male and females at Vacaville Walmart

Vacaville police need help to find a woman they say has been groping the groins of both sexes at a Walmart.
Police said that on Sunday about 11:30 a.m. the woman in her 40s grabbed the groin of a female clerk at the Walmart, 1501 Helen Power Drive, before exiting the store.
Then, on Monday, the same woman entered the Walmart around 10:30 a.m. and grabbed the groin of another female clerk. After she left the store, the woman grabbed the groin of a man in the parking lot.
Police want to speak with the man. He only reported the sexual assault to store employees.
The woman is described as about 45 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. She had brown hair and brown eyes.
