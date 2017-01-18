Man stabbed by neighbor outside Fair Oaks home

A man was stabbed outside a Fair Oaks home early Wednesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department officials said.
Just after midnight, an unidentified 30-year-old man was found bleeding in the 7800 block of Winding Way, said Tony Turnbull, sheriff’s spokesman. The man who stabbed him was a neighbor, Turnbull said.
When deputies arrived, the neighbor had already fled. Detectives are on scene to determine the circumstances of the incident and to obtain a description of the suspect.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and he is in stable condition, Turnbull said.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
Comments