North 12th Street in Sacramento reopened after police action

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort Pause

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

0:51 Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

0:44 Meet the world's eight richest people

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?