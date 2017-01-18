North 12th Street in Sacramento reopened after police action

Sacramento police say that North 12th Street at North B Street has reopened Wednesday morning after officers had to deal with a despondent person on an overpass.
The person was safely detained by officers, police tweeted just before 9 a.m. Commuters had be re-routed around the incident, but traffic still backed up in the area.
Sacramento Regional Transit reports delays on North Blue Line of 10 to 15 minutes. Trains are moving through the area at slow speeds, according to RT.
