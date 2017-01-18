Bearded bandit holds up Elk Grove bank

Elk Grove police need help identifying a bank robber possibly wearing a fake beard who held up the Farmers & Merchants Bank last week.
Police said the man entered the bank at 8799 Elk Grove Blvd. about 3:15 p.m. Friday and handed a teller a note demanding money. He was last seen exiting the bank with cash.
He is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a ski hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black work boots and had safety glasses hanging from his neck.
Police also note that he had a mustache and full beard that could be fake.
