Crime - Sacto 911

January 18, 2017 9:29 AM

Bearded bandit holds up Elk Grove bank

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Elk Grove police need help identifying a bank robber possibly wearing a fake beard who held up the Farmers & Merchants Bank last week.

Police said the man entered the bank at 8799 Elk Grove Blvd. about 3:15 p.m. Friday and handed a teller a note demanding money. He was last seen exiting the bank with cash.

He is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a ski hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black work boots and had safety glasses hanging from his neck.

Police also note that he had a mustache and full beard that could be fake.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Despondent man on overpass prompts road closure

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos