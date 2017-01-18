Man shot by Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy in Rancho Cordova booked into jail

The man suspected of raising his gun at Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies before being shot at by a deputy in Rancho Cordova last week was booked into jail Tuesday.
Michael Wayne Marcum, 29, faces several charges in connection to Friday incident, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of an assault weapon, according to a department news release.
The officer-involved shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sunrise Boulevard after deputies learned that Marcum may have a storage unit at the Public Storage facility.
Deputies were trying to find Marcum for two outstanding felony warrant at the time.
The Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrived to the location and saw a car that matched the description of a vehicle associated with Marcum. As detectives approached Marcum, he exited the car with a gun in hand, the news release said.
The Sheriff’s Department said Marcum then raised his handgun. One of the deputies at the scene, fearing for his life, fired his gun at Marcum. The 29-year-old man was hit by the gunfire and then fled on foot into a hallway leading into the storage facility.
Marcum was taken into custody following the shooting and sent to the hospital with serious injuries. None of the deputies, including the 14-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department who fired his weapon, were injured in the incident.
Marcum faces additional charges stemming from the two outstanding felony warrants in his name. The Sheriff’s Department said one of the warrants was for burglary, grand theft, receiving stolen property and a felon in possession of a firearm. The second was for violation of his Post Release Community Supervision.
Deputies said they found several stolen firearms from a burglary connected to one of the felony warrants in a storage unit.
Stolen property from another recent burglary in Citrus Heights was also found. The car that Marcum was in when found by deputies was reported stolen from the Citrus Heights burglary, the news release said.
Marcum is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon. He is ineligible for bail.
The Sheriff’s Department said the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the department’s professional standards division. Once that investigation is complete, a report will be sent to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the county’s Inspector General for review.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
