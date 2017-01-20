Woman beat elderly couple to death with flashlight, Sacramento jury finds

Jurors convicted a Sacramento woman of two counts of murder along with robbery and weapons charges Thursday in the 2013 bludgeoning deaths of an elderly couple in their home at a Rancho Cordova mobile home park.
Shauna Burton, 39, faces life without parole in state prison for killing Melvin Bain, a 78-year-old retired Aerojet security guard, and his wife, Jean Bain, also 78, with a heavy-duty flashlight Nov. 3, 2013.
Sacramento Superior Court jurors on Thursday also convicted Burton of robbing a drugstore clerk in the hours before Melvin Bain was found dead, and found weapons and multiple-murder allegations to be true, according to Sacramento County district attorney’s officials.
Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24 before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Matthew Gary.
Burton burst into the couple’s home early Nov. 3, 2013, demanding prescription medicines and cash. Before beating the couple, she stabbed Melvin Bain in the face with a knife when he refused her demands, county prosecutors say. Jean Bain died later at a local hospital.
Burton, then 36, knew the Bains and was known by neighbors at the Briarwood Mobile Home Park on Routier Road, investigators at the time said. Burton had at one time helped to care for Jean Bain, who was said to have suffered from dementia, district attorney’s officials later said.
The brutal beatings came at the end of an early morning crime spree. Investigators said Burton stole a car from an acquaintance on Aries Way in Sacramento about 7 a.m., then robbed a Zinfandel Way CVS Pharmacy in Rancho Cordova at gunpoint minutes later before heading to the mobile home park, authorities said.
Burton abandoned the stolen car, but was arrested near midnight the following day, Nov. 4, 2013, on Aries Way.
