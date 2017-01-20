More details on investigation and arrest of Shingle Springs teen for homicide

The teen accused of killing a female relative at the home they shared in Shingle Springs remains in juvenile hall Friday as investigators try to pin down the exact relationship of the 16-year-old boy to the victim.
The teen was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing a family member at the home on Neef Lane before bringing a loaded gun to Ponderosa High School, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted at 8 a.m. Thursday that the teen had brought a loaded firearm to the school on Ponderosa Road in Shingle Springs.
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tasha Thompson said the department was told that the student had been taken to the school office after being detained by a school campus monitor.
“The student had not been making any threats,” Thompson said. “A subsequent search of his bag located the firearm. The campus monitor found it and requested that the sheriff’s office be called.”
The boy was arrested by deputies for possession of the firearm. Deputies then began the standard procedure of contacting parents or guardian.
“He’s a juvenile so we would go to the residence and talk to the guardians and make sure everything is okay at home,” Thompson said.
Sheriffs were en route to the home, Thompson said, when they received a call from “a different reporting person” who said there was a “deceased female” at the residence.
Deputies continued to the house and found the body of a woman who appeared to be the victim of a homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as a relative of the suspect but has not yet named her or her relationship to the boy. The boy has not been identified because he is a minor.
“We know the child is related to the decedent. When interviewed he calls her a couple different names,” Thompson said. “We don’t know if she is a great aunt. … We are trying to figure it out.”
The name of the deceased will be made public after next of kin is notified by the sheriff’s coroner’s office.
El Dorado Union High School Superintendent Stephen Wehr stated in an e-mail sent to parents Thursday that it didn’t appear the student wanted to hurt anyone at the school, and that counselors would be available Friday for support.
His statement read in part: “The Sheriff’s Office does not believe the student ever intended to harm staff or students (or) that there are ... any safety concerns at any of our schools. They believe the student acted alone. This is a very tragic time for the family and friends of those touched by this sad situation.”
