Man arrested in May death of 3-year-old boy

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found unconscious at a Del Paso Heights home in May.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office recently completed the death investigation and determined that the the death was a homicide, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.
Detectives, in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office. obtained and arrest warrant for Marcus Shepard. He was taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday on suspicion of murder and assault resulting in the death of a child younger than 8 years old, according to jail booking information available online.
Police did not indicate what Shepard’s relationship was to the child.
The Sacramento Fire Department was called to the 3700 block of Lily Street about 9:56 p.m. May 2 regarding an unconscious child. The youngster was found inside the home and a family member was attempting to perform life-saving measures, according to a Police Department news release.
Fire department personnel took over the life-saving efforts and took the boy to a local hospital in critical condition. The child died of his injuries May 5.
The Police Department has not released details of the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
