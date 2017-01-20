Crime Q&A: Was anyone arrested for killing man, caregiver in Rancho Cordova?

1:43 Inaugural Day protest at state Capitol in Sacramento Pause

0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

1:29 Sacramento police officer facing drug and weapons charges likely has 'addiction issue,' attorney says

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

0:46 Journey to the Dumpling co-owner 'obsessed' with soup dumplings