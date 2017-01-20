Crime Q&A: Was anyone arrested for killing man, caregiver in Rancho Cordova?

Q: Was the 2012 murder of James A. Angelonis ever solved? It was in Rancho Cordova.
Zommy, Tacoma, Wash.
A: No arrests have been reported in the fatal shootings of James Anthony Angelonis, 68, and his caregiver, Sandra Foster.
The two were shot about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 2012, by two unknown assailants who ran into the apartment at 2086 West La Loma Drive in Rancho Cordova.
The attack was witnessed by an 11-year-old girl, who hid in a closet during the shooting, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The girl reportedly had gone to the apartment from her residence across the street. She was not injured.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Angelonis and Foster dead, each with a single gunshot wound.
Their attackers were described only as wearing dark clothes.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments