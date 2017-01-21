Dead body found in burning car in Antelope park

A dead body was found in a burning car early Saturday in an Antelope park, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Homicide detectives and arson investigators are examining the incident at Blue Oak Park as a suspicious death.
Firefighters from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the park after receiving a call just before 3 a.m. Saturday that a car was on fire. They discovered a late 1990s silver Honda covered in flames and extinguished the fire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Once the fire was out, firefighters found the dead body in the Honda. An “accelerant” was also discovered.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family by the Coroner’s Office.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.sacsheriff.com or at 916-874-TIPS.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
