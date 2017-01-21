Crime - Sacto 911

January 21, 2017 10:03 AM

Dead body found in burning car in Antelope park

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Kevin Yamamura

kyamamura@sacbee.com

A dead body was found in a burning car early Saturday in an Antelope park, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide detectives and arson investigators are examining the incident at Blue Oak Park as a suspicious death.

Firefighters from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the park after receiving a call just before 3 a.m. Saturday that a car was on fire. They discovered a late 1990s silver Honda covered in flames and extinguished the fire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found the dead body in the Honda. An “accelerant” was also discovered.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family by the Coroner’s Office.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.sacsheriff.com or at 916-874-TIPS.

Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Rollover crash on Interstate 5 off-ramp at Q Street

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos