January 21, 2017 6:56 PM

Manhunt for alleged killer ends with arrest in Lassen County

By Phillip Reese

Lassen County law enforcement officials on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a high school math teacher in Tempe, Ariz.

Caleb Bartels allegedly shot and killed Ryne Zahner on Jan. 15 in Tempe, according to the Tempe Police Department. A manhunt for Bartels led authorities to believe he was somewhere around Reno, Sacramento or Portland, Oregon.

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer spotted a car that looked like Bartels’ parked on a Highway near the town of Doyle in Lassen County about 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Department. The officer notified dispatchers and authorities later stopped Bartels without incident, eventually booking him into the Lassen County Jail.

On Thursday, more than 400 people, including many students and teachers, gathered near a Tempe high school to remember Zahne.

Phillip Reese: 916-321-1137, @PhillipHReese

