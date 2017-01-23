Crime - Sacto 911

January 23, 2017 9:49 AM

CHP officer discovers wreck and dead body along busy Sacramento freeway

By Bill Lindelof

A call to clear vehicle parts debris on the Capital City freeway Monday morning turned up a car just off the roadway with a dead body inside.

The car, driven by the man in his 20s, apparently traveled off the side of northbound Capital City freeway during the night near Arden Way and hit a tree. Nobody noticed the wreckage all night.

Then, about 7 a.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call about car part debris in the roadway. When a California Highway Patrol officer went to clear the debris he looked to his right and noticed the car into the tree.

The officer found the deceased man inside. There were no calls to dispatchers reporting the crash, according to a CHP spokesman.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

