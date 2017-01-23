Deputy chief named Cosumnes Fire Department’s next chief

Mike McLaughlin, deputy chief of the Cosumnes Fire Department, has been selected to lead the department as chief effective June 30.
The district provides fire protection and emergency medical services for the cities of Elk Grove and Galt, as well as unincorporated areas of south Sacramento County.
McLaughlin has served as the department’s deputy chief since 2014.
He will succeed current Chief Tracey Hansen when she retires, according to a news release from the Cosumnes Community Services District. McLaughlin, who has 29 years of fire service experience, currently is responsible for the department’s emergency operations.
“Our community is fortunate to have a professional with Deputy Chief McLaughlin’s depth of experience and knowledge of our organization ready to be out next fire chief,” Jeff Ramos, community services district general manager, said in a written statement.
The Community Services District’s board of directors must approve an employment contract for McLaughlin. It is to be presented to the board Feb. 15, according to the news release.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
