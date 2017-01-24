Trail of merchandise leads Rocklin police to burglary suspects

Burglary suspects aided in their own arrest by leaving a trail of stolen merchandise for officers to follow, according to Rocklin police.
Isaac Blagg, 18, of Rocklin was apprehended Sunday along with three juveniles after police responded about 8:40 a.m. to a report of a burglary at a business in the 5400 block of Fifth Street in Rocklin, according to a Police Department news release. Officers found a broken window at the front of the business and merchandise on the ground leading away from the building.
They followed the merchandise trail and located more property believed to have been taken from the business. Officers located Blagg and the three juveniles in the general area where the items were found, the news release said.
Blagg was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail booking information available online.
The three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, according to police. Their names have not been released because of their age.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
