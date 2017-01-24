‘It’s crazy that he is alive’: Man loses control of car, hits big rig on Capital City Freeway

A 20-year-old Sacramento man was sent to the hospital after losing control of his car and colliding with a big rig on westbound Capital City Freeway early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reports.
The collision happened about 12:55 a.m when the man was driving faster than the recommended speed limit onto the highway via an on-ramp from Exposition Boulevard near Cal Expo, said Chad Hertzell, CHP spokesman.
The man lost control of his car, a Honda Civic, and hit a big rig. Hertzell said the big-rig driver was traveling the speed limit when the car collided into the truck’s back right side.
“The tire went right on top of him,” Hertzell said.
The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the crash and extracted the Honda Civic driver from underneath the truck, according to a department tweet. Hertzell said the car driver was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with moderate injuries.
“It’s crazy that he is alive,” he said.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash, Hertzell said.
