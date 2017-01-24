Crime - Sacto 911

January 24, 2017 9:35 AM

‘It’s crazy that he is alive’: Man loses control of car, hits big rig on Capital City Freeway

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A 20-year-old Sacramento man was sent to the hospital after losing control of his car and colliding with a big rig on westbound Capital City Freeway early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reports.

The collision happened about 12:55 a.m when the man was driving faster than the recommended speed limit onto the highway via an on-ramp from Exposition Boulevard near Cal Expo, said Chad Hertzell, CHP spokesman.

The man lost control of his car, a Honda Civic, and hit a big rig. Hertzell said the big-rig driver was traveling the speed limit when the car collided into the truck’s back right side.

“The tire went right on top of him,” Hertzell said.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the crash and extracted the Honda Civic driver from underneath the truck, according to a department tweet. Hertzell said the car driver was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with moderate injuries.

“It’s crazy that he is alive,” he said.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, Hertzell said.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Driver crashes into big rig on Capital City Freeway

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos