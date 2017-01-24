Crime - Sacto 911

January 24, 2017 1:35 PM

Five people taken to hospitals after solo vehicle crash on I-80

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Five people were taken to area hospitals Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a tree on eastbound Interstate 80 near Antelope, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports.

The crash was reported at 11:20 a.m. Officer Chad Hertzell, a California Highway Patrol spokesman, said a Chevy Monte Carlo was traveling on I-80 just east of Antelope Road in the No. 3 lane when it slowly veered off to the right and hit a tree.

The five people in the vehicle were taken to there different hospitals, Hertzell said. Three of the occupants, including a 2-year-old child, suffered moderate injuries, and two sustained major injuries, he said.

Hertzell said there were no obvious indications of mechanical problems such as a blown tire, nor is alcohol believed to have been a factor in the crash. Officers are investigating the possibility that the driver was distracted, he said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Editor's Choice Videos