Undersheriff appointed to fill Placer County sheriff’s post

Placer County Undersheriff Devon Bell has been selected to succeed his boss upon Sheriff Ed Bonner’s retirement in February.
Bell’s appointment was approved by a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Bell will fill the remainder of Bonner’s term, which expires in 2018. Bonner cited health concerns earlier this month in announcing his retirement.
Bell thanked the board for its vote of confidence.
“This enables us to maintain the continuity of sheriff’s operations,” he said in a written statement.
Bell, a 25-year veteran of the department, has served in various capacities and, as second in command, he has been responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, the news release said. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management and a master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.
“I have worked closely with Devon for the last 10 years; briefly as assistant sheriff, and as my undersheriff – my second in command,” Bonner said in a written statement. “He started out as a student of administration and has grown to be my colleague, my business partner, my confidant, my mentor and my friend. With the board action today, Devon will be sheriff in about a month, and I could not be more proud.”
