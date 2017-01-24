Reward offered for information in hate crime at Davis Islamic Center

Davis police announced that the Davis Hate Crime Reward Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person who vandalized the Davis Islamic Center early Sunday morning.
Police also have established a tip line to help investigators gather information, according to a Police Department news release.
Six window panes were smashed at the Islamic Center and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. They are treating the vandalism as a hate crime because pork is a forbidden food in Muslim and other religious traditions.
Two bicycles parked on the property also were destroyed.
The suspect is described as a white woman, 25 to 35 years old. In surveillance footage, she is seen wearing beige high-top shoes, gray or blue tight-fitting pants, an off-white vest and a black hat.
The Davis Hate Crime Reward Fund was created about 15 years ago with contributions from Davis residents after an increase in anti-Muslim incidents in a residential area in east Davis, according to the news release. The fund currently is held by the Davis Asians for Racial Equality, which was founded in response to crimes in 1982-83, including the racially motivated stabbing death of Thong Hy Huynh at Davis High School, and the deaths of a China scholar and a Taiwanese foreign student.
Police ask anyone with information about the crime at the Davis Islamic Center to call the tip line at 530-747-5604.
