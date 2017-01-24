Crime - Sacto 911

January 24, 2017 6:38 PM

Reward offered for information in hate crime at Davis Islamic Center

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Davis police announced that the Davis Hate Crime Reward Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person who vandalized the Davis Islamic Center early Sunday morning.

Police also have established a tip line to help investigators gather information, according to a Police Department news release.

Six window panes were smashed at the Islamic Center and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. They are treating the vandalism as a hate crime because pork is a forbidden food in Muslim and other religious traditions.

Two bicycles parked on the property also were destroyed.

The suspect is described as a white woman, 25 to 35 years old. In surveillance footage, she is seen wearing beige high-top shoes, gray or blue tight-fitting pants, an off-white vest and a black hat.

The Davis Hate Crime Reward Fund was created about 15 years ago with contributions from Davis residents after an increase in anti-Muslim incidents in a residential area in east Davis, according to the news release. The fund currently is held by the Davis Asians for Racial Equality, which was founded in response to crimes in 1982-83, including the racially motivated stabbing death of Thong Hy Huynh at Davis High School, and the deaths of a China scholar and a Taiwanese foreign student.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime at the Davis Islamic Center to call the tip line at 530-747-5604.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos