Cars trapped on flooded road near Chico

The Sacramento River flooded a road southwest of Chico on Tuesday, leaving drivers who tried to cross stuck in the water.
California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations

Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

Even as flood waters are subsiding in the Point Pleasant community of South Sacramento, the threat of getting stuck on flooded roadways remains. A man was rescued from atop his truck about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Water levels have lessened by almost 3 feet Friday, Walnut Grove Fire Department officials said.

Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video

Damon Flenaugh says he believes police officers should be more humane in how they deal with people. Police say his brother, Dazion Flenaugh, was armed with knives and had methamphetamine in his system when he was shot dead by officers. Police originally placed Dazion in a police car without arresting him before he ran off and tried to enter people's homes, at one point wielding a pickax.

Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

When a big rig jack-knifed about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, on Interstate 80 at the top of a grade above the Floriston, the California Highway Patrol was faced with a shut down of the freeway to wait for a tow truck. Instead, because the double-trailer Fed-Ex rig still had engine power, it was escorted by CHP cruisers, sideways at times, down the slope. The rig slid safely into at turnout near Floriston, which east of Truckee near the state line.

