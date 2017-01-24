Six windowpanes were smashed and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle of the Davis mosque just after 3:45 a.m., Davis police said. Police are calling it a hate crime because Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products. The security camera video also showed her slicing the seat of a bicycle and cutting the tires several bikes.
This is video showing the Woodland, Sacramento and Elkhorn fire crews busy rescuing two people trapped inside a big rig around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday night on Interstate 5 on the Yolo Bypass. There were no injuries. Then, the video picks up Thursday morning showing crews restoring power, fixing downed lines and clearing trees in Woodland.
The Sacramento Police Department reopened a major thoroughfare into downtown Sacramento on Wednesday morning after detaining a despondent man who at times appeared to threaten jumping from a rail overpass.
Even as flood waters are subsiding in the Point Pleasant community of South Sacramento, the threat of getting stuck on flooded roadways remains. A man was rescued from atop his truck about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Water levels have lessened by almost 3 feet Friday, Walnut Grove Fire Department officials said.
Damon Flenaugh says he believes police officers should be more humane in how they deal with people. Police say his brother, Dazion Flenaugh, was armed with knives and had methamphetamine in his system when he was shot dead by officers. Police originally placed Dazion in a police car without arresting him before he ran off and tried to enter people's homes, at one point wielding a pickax.
When a big rig jack-knifed about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, on Interstate 80 at the top of a grade above the Floriston, the California Highway Patrol was faced with a shut down of the freeway to wait for a tow truck. Instead, because the double-trailer Fed-Ex rig still had engine power, it was escorted by CHP cruisers, sideways at times, down the slope. The rig slid safely into at turnout near Floriston, which east of Truckee near the state line.