January 24, 2017 10:02 PM

Homewood man found dead covered in snow outside house

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Homewood man, whose body was found outside his home Tuesday, covered in snow.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Todd Michael Borchardt, and foul play is not suspected, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were called to the PDQ Market in Tahoma, on Lake Tahoe’s west shore, about 11 a.m., regarding a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was covered in snow from the recent storm and no tracks were seen around it.

Deputies checked the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to a resident of the 6000 block of Emerald Circle, according to the news release. They went to the home and heard dogs barking, but no one answered the door.

Neighbors told deputies that they had not seen the resident for a couple of days and were concerned about his welfare. Deputies found a cell phone and wallet at the residence, and the North Tahoe Fire Department was called to help search outside the home.

Borchardt’s snow-covered body was found within a few minutes near the driveway, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

